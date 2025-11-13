Steph Curry Comments on Nearing Michael Jordan Record

Stephen Curry had 46 points against the Spurs on Wednesday, lifting the Warriors to a 125-120 win.

In the process, he got one step closer to a Michael Jordan record.

It was Curry's 43rd 40-point game after turning 30 years old, which is one shy of Jordan's mark.

"That's pretty good company, for sure," Curry said after the game. "We needed every bit of them tonight. Everybody stepped up. Considering how last night went, came with great energy, top to bottom. That third quarter is what we do. Getting vibes, pushing, creating easy offense. And thankfully, I was able to knock a couple down. But yeah, I'll take that company, for sure.”

Steph on trailing MJ by only 1 game for most 40-point games after turning 30-years-old 👀



"That's pretty good company, for sure." https://t.co/B4VT8Kfk6n pic.twitter.com/25CDArXsuc — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

Curry had 15 first-half points before erupting for 22 in the third quarter. It was his 43rd 20-plus-point quarter, which is the most in the NBA since the 1997-98 season. With 73, the two-time MVP also jumped ahead of Kevin Durant (72) in career 40-point games. And he moved into 23rd place in career points, passing Alex English.

Curry finished 13-of-25 from the floor, 5-of-16 from three an 15-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Can Curry Catch Jordan on Career Leaderboards?

The 37-year-old won't be catching His Airness on the all-time scoring list any time soon. With 25,657 points, Curry trails Jordan (32,292) by 6,635.

In career 40-point games, Curry (73) trails Jordan (173) by 100.

To be fair to Curry, Jordan trounces all modern-day players in 40-point games. Only Wilt Chamberlain (271) has more.

Curry's Longevity Unprecedented for a Smaller Guard

Guards 6'3" and under have historically fallen off well before turning 37.

Allen Iverson averaged 13.8 points as a 34-year-old, his final season in the NBA.

Steve Nash averaged 12.5 points per game as a 37-year-old, though he still was an All-Star with 10.7 assists per game.

Isiah Thomas and Jerry West retired before turning 36.

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points as a 37-year-old. John Stockton averaged 12.1.

Though many of these guards were asked to facilitate more than score, the point is they all were well off their peak scoring averages in their age-37 seasons.

That makes Curry's scoring average (27.1 points per game) this season all the more impressive.