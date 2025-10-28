Steph Curry Credits Key Part of Offense in Warriors Win vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 131-118 on Monday night, finding themselves back in the win column after losing by 20 points to the Portland Trail Blazers to close out the NBA's opening week.
Stephen Curry, as always, is the head of the snake for the Warriors. In his 30 minutes, he had a modest 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. However, it was actually Jonathan Kuminga who led the Dubs in scoring, with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
What made this win so satisfying for the Warriors was an all-around team game. Five players finished in double figures. Ironically, Curry was actually the only one of those five who didn't score at least 20 points.
Curry Praising The Strength In Numbers
After the game, Curry shed light on the team effort it took to get the job done. "That's how our offense is kind of designed. How certain teams defend (the Warriors), if we're able to move the ball, and take care of it," he said. "We create good shots, everybody is capable of finishing plays."
Curry also pointed out that due to him being an off-ball threat, it opens up opportunities for other players to get good looks, as was seen by Golden State's four 20-point scorers.
“That’s how you get through a regular season. Just the unpredictably, but the confidence that, you know, everybody can step up," Curry said.
With the Warriors advancing to 3-1, they remain among the top teams in the Western Conference. Though Curry is the leader of this team, he won't be able to do it alone, and the supporting cast is looking strong through four games.
What This Game Means For The Dubs
Every matchup provides new opportunities for players to prove why they belong on a team. Tonight, with the scoring output by several Warriors, like Kuminga, but also Brandin Podziemski with 23 points and Moses Moody with 20 points, it sends a message that even when your main star isn't having the best night, someone will step up in their absence.
For a team vying for the championship, that's something they'll be talking about in the locker room. It can create that confidence and potentially give them momentum in their next few games. Which, for the Warriors, is not far away.
They'll take on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night in the second game of their back-to-back. Once again, Golden State will need all the help they can get as they run this Western Conference gauntlet early in the season.