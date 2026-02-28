Lakers-Warriors Injury Report Features Curry, Green, Porzingis, Hachimura

Stephen Curry will miss his 10th consecutive game on Saturday when the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

Curry (runner's knee) is expected to be re-evaluated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Draymond (back) is probable after missing two of Golden State's last three games. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable after being a full participant in Friday's practice.

Seth Curry continues to be out with sciatica.

For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura (illness) is doubtful. He's the only Los Angeles rotation player expected to miss the game.

Lakers Have Big Talent Edge, But Don't Count Out Warriors

The Lakers are rightfully favored to win with their star trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves healthy. But don't be surprised if the Warriors steal this one.

First off, the Warriors are getting great contributions up and down the lineup. Gui Santos is having the best stretch of his career, and Al Horford, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton are consistently making an impact.

Despite being short-handed the last eight games, the Warriors are 4-4 with wins over the Suns and Nuggets and a tight loss to the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The other noteworthy stat is that the Lakers have actually been outscored in the 14 games they've had Doncic, James and Reaves. They've managed an 8-6 record by winning some close games, but they haven't been as dominant as one would expect.

Overall, lineups with Doncic, James and Reaves have a minus-3.3 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

In fact, the Lakers have actually been outscored on the season. But they still have a strong 34-24 record due in large part to the best clutch-game winning percentage (76.2) in the NBA.

Appreciating Moses Moody

Moses Moody has been a consistent source of offense since mid-January. He's scored in double figures in 18 of the last 19 games and shot 46.8 percent from three in that stretch.

Moody is third on the team in net rating at plus-4.4. He's tied for 60th in Dunks and Threes' Estimated Plus-Minus.

He's developed into a valuable three-and-D wing, and he's under contract for two more seasons at a cheap rate.

At a time when the Warriors are rightfully getting crushed for the Jonathan Kuminga tenure—including a combination of not developing him well and selling him at his lowest value—it's only fair to say they've done a nice job with Moody.