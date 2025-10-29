Steph Curry Details 'Special' Moment With James Harden
It’s hard to believe that Stephen Curry and James Harden are in their 17th season in the NBA after entering the league together as first-round picks in 2009. Still, the two generation-defining guards have had a career’s worth of legendary battles against one another, specifically in the playoffs, and they faced off again on Tuesday as Harden’s Clippers were in San Francisco.
Curry’s Warriors had the upper hand in Tuesday’s matchup, downing the Clippers 98-87 in a decisive blowout to continue their red-hot start to the season and push their record to 4-0. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 21 points, while Curry scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting (2-of-8 from 3-point range).
Harden led the Clippers with 20 points in the loss, making 6-of-15 attempts from the field and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Despite Curry’s dominance over Harden in the postseason, Harden actually has a 17-24 record against Curry in 41 regular-season meetings all-time. Curry, however, has a 14-6 advantage over Harden in 20 postseason meetings (0-4 in series).
Mutual Respect
Before Tuesday’s game, the longtime competitors shared a moment of respect that Curry touched on in the postgame press conference. Nearly two decades after the superstars made their initial NBA debuts, the gravity of what the pair is still doing as two of the top players in the league is not something that’s lost on Curry.
“I mean, there's nostalgia for sure. But there's still a mutual respect and admiration, for just the fact that we're still out there doing it," Curry said.
“I think right before jump ball, I didn't get to talk to him one-on-one, but I pointed at him, you know I'm gonna do a jump ball circle, and I kind of mouthed, like, ‘we're still doing this’, which is kind of, you know, certain guys around the league that fit that category, especially me and him. Jru (Holiday), DeMar (DeRozan), and my draft class, so it’s pretty special.”
Both Curry and Harden were selected to the All-NBA teams last season, with Curry making the second team and Harden making the third. The next matchup between the teams isn’t scheduled until Monday, Jan. 5, when the Warriors will travel to Inglewood’s Intuit Dome to take on the Clippers.
Tip-off for that game is set for 7 p.m. local time and the game will be streamed nationally on Peacock. The Warriors are in Milwaukee on Thursday night, where they’ll take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, with tip-off set for 5 p.m. Pacific.