Steph Curry Dons NBA Legend's Shoes After Under Armour Split

Steph Curry wasted no time rocking new kicks after his split with Under Armour.

Curry was warming up in Kobes for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

STEPH CURRY WEARING KOBES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3Fwdt4W2Fy — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) November 15, 2025

Curry had been with Under Armour for 12 years. Curry Brand will move forward independently.

Curry began his career as a Nike athlete in 2009. In the 2013 offseason, Nike lost Curry to Under Armour after Nike infamously held a disastrous meeting with the future two-time MVP.

Kobe Bryant is one of Nike's greatest athletes. He joined Nike in 2003, and together they created one of the most iconic shoe lines of all time.

Bryant died in 2020 from a helicopter crash. Many NBA players don Kobes to this day.