Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga Game Statuses Revealed for Warriors-Suns

Stephen Curry (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) will both miss Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry is considered day-to-day with runner's knee. He'll miss his second straight game.

Kuminga will miss his sixth consecutive Warriors game with a bone bruise, assuming he remains on the roster after Thursday's trade deadline.

Will Kuminga Be Traded?

Kuminga demanded a trade on Jan. 15. Before the Jimmy Butler season-ending ACL tear, it was a foregone conclusion he'd be dealt. Now, it's not clear.

Kuminga returned to the rotation for the first two games after the Butler injury. In those two games, Kuminga scored 30 points in 30 minutes before suffering the injury he's dealing with now.

Kuminga and Draymond Green would be in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo for salary-matching purposes, but assuming Giannis either stays put or ends up on a different team, it's feeling more and more like Kuminga will remain a Warrior past the deadline.

Over the last few days, there have been reports that he's likely to stay put, including this one from ESPN's Anthony Slater: "Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler's right ACL tear." Slater added that "there's internal conversation that he'd get another crack at minutes post-deadline—if he's still around."

Warriors Looked Lifeless without Curry Against the 76ers

The Warriors lost 113-94 against the 76ers on Tuesday, and many of the stats about that game were depressing.

The Warriors shot just two free-throw attempts. They attempted only 30 two-pointers. They had 20 turnovers. They were outrebounded 56-33.

Curry has long been the Warriors' best source for rim-attempt frequency. It's not just that he drives to the basket himself. More importantly, the way teams defend him opens up paint-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Without Curry, no Warrior scored more than 13 points.

Golden State needs its superstar back to stay afloat, but it also needs an injection of talent to jump-start a season that's spiraling.

Even if it's not a Butler-level trade, the Warriors need to make a sizable move.

The returns of Curry and Kuminga will not stop this ship from sinking.