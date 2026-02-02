76ers-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors (27-23) will be without Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga for Tuseday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers (27-21).

Curry has been dealing with knee soreness for the past several games, and he aggravated the injury in the second half of Golden State's loss to Detroit on Friday.

Kuminga suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 22. He'll miss his fifth consecutive game on Tuesday.

If the Dubs Get Giannis, Kuminga Likely to Be Included in Trade Package

On Monday, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote the following regarding the Warriors' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"To this point, the Bucks have not declined the Warriors' offer, sources said. Horst and Milwaukee's front office were fascinated with the idea of acquiring all of Golden State's future assets, but they are also taking their time with coming to a decision, which is not expected to happen until sometime within the 24-hour mark until the trade deadline."

The most likely package would include Draymond Green and Kuminga for salary-matching purposes as well as up to four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

If the Warriors land Antetokounmpo, Kuminga will have already played his last game as a Warrior. Golden State's next game after Tuesday is against the Suns on Thursday after the trade deadline.

When Will Curry Return to Action?

After Tuesday's game, here is the rest of the Warriors' schedule before the All-Star break:

Feb. 5: @ PHX

Feb. 7: @ LAL

Feb. 9: vs. MEM

Feb. 11: vs. SAS

The Suns and Lakers are the two teams directly ahead of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings, so one can assume he will be playing if he's able.

If he can't go for either of those games, it would probably make the most sense to shut him down until the All-Star break ends.

The Warriors don't play from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. Their first game after the All-Star break is Feb. 19 vs. Boston.