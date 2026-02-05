Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Likes Instagram Post About Giannis Hours Before Trade Deadline

The timing of this social media activity is curious
Joey Akeley|
Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry's social media activity could be giving Warriors fans hope that they will land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At about 8 ET on Wednesday, Curry liked an NBA on ESPN Instagram post that had this Giannis quote: "I want to be here, but I want to be here to win."

It's likely Curry was simply admiring Antetokounmpo's perspective. Curry has been loyal—some would say to a fault—to the Warriors, but he has always been clear about his mission to win.

But the timing of the like, with all the rumors about the Warriors going all-in for Antetokounmpo, is curious.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

