Steph Curry Likes Instagram Post About Giannis Hours Before Trade Deadline
Stephen Curry's social media activity could be giving Warriors fans hope that they will land Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At about 8 ET on Wednesday, Curry liked an NBA on ESPN Instagram post that had this Giannis quote: "I want to be here, but I want to be here to win."
It's likely Curry was simply admiring Antetokounmpo's perspective. Curry has been loyal—some would say to a fault—to the Warriors, but he has always been clear about his mission to win.
But the timing of the like, with all the rumors about the Warriors going all-in for Antetokounmpo, is curious.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
