Latest Report Reveals Bucks' Interest Level in Warriors' Giannis Offer

The Golden State Warriors are believed to be offering just about anything other than Stephen Curry for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That trade package would likely include four first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and multiple young players.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Monday that the Bucks GM Jon Horst is interested in that offer.

"To this point, the Bucks have not declined the Warriors' offer, sources said. Horst and Milwaukee's front office were fascinated with the idea of acquiring all of Golden State's future assets, but they are also taking their time with coming to a decision, which is not expected to happen until sometime within the 24-hour mark until the trade deadline."

What the Offer Could Look Like

Multiple reports have suggested that the Warriors are prioritizing not including Jimmy Butler in their Giannis offer. Though I'm sure the Warriors would be willing to change their tune if it was the difference between landing the two-time MVP and coming up empty, it probably doesn't make a difference to the Bucks whether it's Butler or Draymond Green in the deal to match salaries.

With that in mind, here is what the Warriors' offer could look like:

Warriors Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr.

Bucks Get: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2032 first-round pick

I recently wrote that the Warriors should try to keep Moody out of the Giannis trade. After this deal, they wouldn't have a single above-average wing defender on the roster.

But if the Bucks demand Moody and Podz, the Warriors will probably heed that demand.

The issue with the Warriors' package, even if Kuminga, Moody and Podz are included, is they don't have one young player who would likely be a cornerstone of the Bucks' future. But at least Moody and Podz are young players on cheap contracts, which is the next best thing to acquire when you're rebuilding.