Steph Curry Shares Optimistic Perspective After Crushing Loss vs. Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors pulled off two impressive wins to begin the season, beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. However, their toughest task was still ahead of them, the second leg of a back-to-back, on the road, against the Portland Trail Blazers. Even if Portland doesn't stack up to the Lakers and Nuggets, the circumstances weren't in their favor.
That was reflective in the final score, as the Trail Blazers handed Golden State their first loss of the season, 139-119. Despite 35 points from Steph Curry, Golden State couldn't hold off Portland's red-hot shooting as they connected on 16 of their 34 three-pointers. After the game, Curry did his best to find the silver lining in the loss.
Speaking with the media after the game, Curry said that despite losing against Portland, the Warriors "won the week" by going 2-1 and playing three games in four nights. Obviously, a 3-0 start would've been great, but 2-1 is still a fine position to be in with Golden State likely to rest key players later in the season to ensure they're ready for a hopeful postseason run.
Curry ended things off by being blunt, "I'm ready to go to sleep."
Steph Curry's Hot Start To The 2025-26 Campaign
Even though Golden State failed to stay undefeated to begin the season, they've shown in these first three games that they can be a title contender if everything continues to fall in place. The team still isn't at full strength yet, with Moses Moody still shaking off rust after his first appearance this season and De'Anthony Melton still working his way back from injury.
However, it's clear that Golden State will only go as far as Curry can take them, and through three games, he's looking like an MVP candidate at 37 years old. If Curry were able to pull it off, he'd overtake Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone to be the oldest MVP in league history. It's a great start, but there are still 79 games left to go.
While Curry had a solid outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, his past two games saw him maintain elite efficiency on high volume, shooting 13-for-26 from three over that stretch. Golden State will still need Jimmy Butler to carry his own weight, and Jonathan Kuminga appears to be taking the strides to be a legit third-option this year.
The Warriors will now get some time to rest over the weekend, as they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, who just suffered a 32-point loss to the Miami Heat.