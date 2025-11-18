Steph, LeBron Break Down Curry's Last 4 Threes from Paris Olympics

Stephen Curry made four threes in the final three minutes to clinch the gold medal for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Part 2 of the Mind the Game podcast, Curry and LeBron James talked about each shot during that stretch.

First Three

Up 82-79 with 2:50 to go, James and Curry ran a pick-and-pop with James as the ball-handler and Curry as the screener. James delivered a bounce pass to Curry, who took one dribble before pulling up for a three.

"I actually wanted (James) to go downhill, maybe get to the free-throw line to at least settle us down," Curry said (40:30 mark). "... When he threw that pass, muscle memory just took over."

Second Three

Up 87-81 with 1:55 to go, Curry and James ran a pick-and-roll with Curry as the ball-handler and James as the screener. Nicolas Batum had a half-second of hesitation on whether to stay on Curry or switch to James, and Curry took advantage of that to get Batum out of position.

"Batum, he hesitated for half a second," Curry said.

"Half a second," James confirmed.

"And I got him in the air," Curry said.

"Yep. Quick pump," James said.

Third Three

Leading 90-84 with 1:20 left, Curry knocked down a three after a drive-and-kick from Devin Booker.

"The third one was great basketball," Curry said. "I got trapped, swing, swing to Book, baseline drive—that's like practice. ... I'm obviously the one finishing the play, but it was just great basketball."

The Golden Dagger

Leading 93-87 with 35 seconds left, Curry made a stepback fadeaway three while being double-teamed that left sports fans speechless.

"I'm still laughing at the last one," Curry said. "You and KD open over there with your hands up."

"I can't you believe you froze us out like that and shot that crazy s--t," James said.

James compared the shot to something you'd do in NBA Jam.

Curry and James then relived the celebration after the shot.

"He didn't see the rim on the last one," James said. "Night, night time, everybody. It's time to go to bed."

"I didn't play defense the next two possessions," Curry said.

"He thought a timeout happened after the last one," James said. "He ran down the whole right side, went around the baseline, looked at our teammates on the bench. I'm like, 'Yo, we gotta guard still, bro.'"

Will James and Curry Run It Back in 2028?

James said he will not be playing in another Olympics, which makes sense considering he's a month from turning 41 years old. James would be 43 for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Curry is unlikely to play as well, but the 37-year-old left the door slightly ajar.

"God-willing, I still have the choice, the physical option to impact the team, never say never," Curry said. "But I highly doubt it."

Curry would be 40 for the 2028 Olympics.