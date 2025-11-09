Stephen Curry, Pascal Siakam Injury Report Updates Revealed Before Pacers-Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will be without another star player for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Star forward Pascal Siakam (rest) was ruled out along with Aaron Nesmith (right forearm contusion). Both played last night against Denver. The Pacers will also be without Quenton Jackson, Johnny Furphy, Bennedict Mathurin, Kam Jones, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin. Tyrese Haliburton is likely out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and Al Horford were listed as questionable on the 4:30 p.m. ET injury report. If they both play, this will be as healthy as the Warriors have been all season.
The Warriors need to win this game. They start a six-game-in-nine-day road trip on Tuesday that includes two games against the surging San Antonio Spurs and one against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. It's part of what I deemed the most grueling early-season schedule in the NBA.
The Pacers shocked the Warriors eight days ago in Indiana. All three of their scoring leaders in that game (Siakam, Nesmith and Jackson) are out, giving the Warriors a massive advantage Sunday.