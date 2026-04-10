Steve Kerr Announces Injury Return Updates for Steph Curry, Porzingis, Horford

The Golden State Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, among others, for Thursday's game against the Lakers, but they could have all three back for Friday's game against the Kings.

In his pregame press conference, Steve Kerr said Curry will play on Friday. He added that he's hopeful Porzingis and Horford will be available.

Porzingis was listed as out for Thursday's game due to illness management and right knee soreness. The fact that he was on the bench cheering his teammates on during Thursday's game suggests his return is imminent.

Horford (calf) has missed the Warriors' last 14 games. The fact that Horford scrimmaged on Wednesday suggests he'll return soon.

Curry and Porzingis Need More Time On Court Together

On Sunday against the Rockets, Curry and Porzingis played eight minutes together. That's the only eight minutes they've played together this season.

It was a successful eight minutes, as the Warriors posted a plus-25.4 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

With that said, Porzingis did not have a good game, scoring just nine points in 23 minutes. Curry and Porzingis did not try many actions working off each other. They need to build chemistry before the play-in tournament.

Warriors Have Missed Horford

From Jan. 7 to March 5, Al Horford averaged 9.9 points on 39.4 percent three-point shooting. In 22 games in that stretch, he was a cumulative plus-89.

Including the game he got injured on March 13, the Warriors are 5-10 since the injury.

Horford is a valuable two-way player. On offense, he makes threes and moves the ball quickly. On defense, he has lots of experience as a rim protector and as someone who will switch onto guards and wings and defend on the perimeter.

The Warriors need Curry, Porzingis and Horford healthy to have a shot at getting out of the play-in tournament.