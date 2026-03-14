Steve Kerr Sends Message to Warriors Players Amid Losing Streak, Injury Spell

After the Golden State Warriors' 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Steve Kerr was asked by a reporter if the team is fading into obscurity.

Despite the fact that the team lost three players to injury during the game and dropped its fourth straight contest, Kerr had an optimistic response.

"We've just hit a spell where we're just getting wiped out," Kerr said. "And it happens occasionally. I'm excited about when we get healthy. When we have Steph and Moses and Al and Kristaps and the whole group. With all these young guys, the experience they are getting, I think they are going to be that much better once we get back.

"I just feel like there are brighter days ahead. You just have to get through the tough spot."

The Warriors were without Stephen Currry (knee) for the 16th straight game and Moses Moody (wrist) for the fifth straight contest, but otherwise they appeared to be getting healthier until about 30 minutes before the game.

Draymond Green's persisent back injury flared up, forcing him to miss the game.

Then during the game, Al Horford (back), Seth Curry (adductor) and Quinten Post (ankle) were all ruled out with injuries.

The Warriors start a brutal road trip on Sunday in which they play six games in nine days. Four of the six teams they play have winning records.

So it's fair to say this injury spell could not have come at a worse time.

West Standings/Play-In Update

The Warriors are just a half game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth in the Western Conference. Golden State is now two games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for eighth.

But even if the Warriors' losing ways continue for a couple more weeks, they are essentially guaranteed to finish 10th in the conference standings, which means they will qualify for the play-in tournament.

Once there, they will have to win two consecutive road games to make the playoffs. The only 10th seed to accomplish this was the 2025 Miami Heat, who proceeded to get swept in the first round of the playoffs by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Warriors are fully healthy, they will have a decent chance to win both road games and make the playoffs.

For now, Kerr is dreaming of those brighter days.