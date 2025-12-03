Steve Kerr Gives Concerning Steph Curry Quad Injury Update

After Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder, Steve Kerr told reporters Stephen Curry will not travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip.

That means he'll miss Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Saturday's game against Cleveland and Sunday's game against Chicago.

"He's going to stay home. It was a long shot for him to play in the back-to-back and we don't play again until Friday," Kerr said. "So it just makes perfect sense for him to stay home with Rick [Celebrini], get rehab done here, get his work in and hopefully be ready for Minnesota next Friday."

It's a tough pill to swallow for the Warriors, who don't know the status of Jimmy Butler after he left Tuesday's game with a knee injury.

Expect Spencer to Have Big Role on Road Trip

Pat Spencer is coming off one of the best games of his career, tying his career high with 17 points against the Thunder. More importantly, he had six assists and zero turnovers against OKC's swarming defense.

Outside of Curry and Butler, the Warriors are deficient in players who can create for themselves off the dribble. Spencer is one of the few exceptions as someone who can consistently get into the paint with his drives, giving him the option to take a short jumper or kick it out.

There's a case to be made that he should start if both Curry and Butler are out, but even if he doesn't, he'll surely get plenty of playing time.

Can the Warriors Get Kuminga Going?

Jonathan Kuminga played just 16 minutes on Tuesday, finishing with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Over the last two seasons, Kuminga has had some big scoring games with Steph out. He's had seven games with at least 23 points.

But in Curry's last five games missed, Kuminga's stat lines have been as follows:

- 11/07 @ DEN: 6 points, 3-of-10 shooting

- 11/09 vs. IND: 5 points, 1-of-9 shooting

- 11/19 @ MIA: DNP

- 11/29 vs. NOP: 10 points, 4-of-8 shooting

- 12/2 vs. OKC: 8 points, 3-of-10 shooting

Woof.

He hasn't earned a big-minute role recently, but the Warriors need his scoring with Curry out, so Kerr should give him more minutes this road trip.