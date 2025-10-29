Steve Kerr Makes Big Jonathan Kuminga Commitment Before Clippers Game
The Golden State Warriors had a drama-filled 2025 offseason with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but they ultimately agreed on a new deal to bring him back. Of course, the expectation after re-signing was that the Warriors would eventually look to trade him, but the 23-year-old forward could be setting himself up for a bright future in Golden State.
Kerr commits to Kuminga as a starter
Kuminga has started all four games for the Warriors so far this season, and heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the LA Clippers, that will not change. Ahead of the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr committed to Kuminga as a long-term starter for this team.
"Yes. He’ll start tonight and he will be our starter going forward. He’s been fantastic," Kerr said.
Through four games, Kuminga is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while impressively shooting 58.1% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Despite catching plenty of flak over the offseason, Kuminga is cementing himself as a vital piece in Golden State, especially with what he has been able to do on both ends of the floor.
Kuminga's improvements
"Last night, put him on Ja [Morant]. Tonight we will put him on James Harden. I think he’s ready to take on that role defensively," Kerr said. "And what he's doing offensively: The decision making, the shot selection... He seems to be much more purposeful in getting the ball to Jimmy and to Steph. Attacking the rim, he's really putting a lot of pressure on people."
Kerr mentions how the trio of Kuminga, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green did not work last season, but with all of the improvements Kuminga made over the offseason, it is much more effective now. Golden State's new-look lineup has been great so far this season, and if Kuminga can keep this level of play up, he will be a key piece in Golden State's hopeful championship run.
If Kuminga can help contain James Harden on Tuesday night, the Warriors will certainly have a leg up on a Clippers team playing without Bradley Beal. Kuminga is already having a career year, and if he is able to keep up the defensive prowess with an impressive performance on Harden, then there will be serious conversations to be had about him.
The Warriors and Clippers are tipping off at 11:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco on Tuesday night.