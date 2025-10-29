Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Plans on Rotating Two Warriors Players for Final Starting Spot

The Golden State Warriors will keep things interesting for their final starting spot on the team

Jared Knobloch

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) talk during a timeout during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are off to a 4-1 start after their most recent win against the Los Angeles Clippers, where they blew the Clippers out 98-79. Tuesday was their first win against the Clippers since 2023, with Jimmy Butler leading the way with 21 points, going 9-of-12 from the field, along with five rebounds and five assists.

One notable aspect is that this game featured a different starting lineup. Instead of starting Brandin Podziemski at guard, Quinten Post got the start at center, and head coach Steve Kerr hinted at what his starting lineup plans might be moving forward.

Steve Kerr Switching Up the Starting Lineup

The four consistent starters for the Warriors will be Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Podziemski has taken that fifth spot primarily, but Kerr felt Post was the correct option tonight, and will switch back and forth between the two players.

"Yeah I mean I think this is going to be a pattern for us," Kerr said after the game. "I really just want to bring Al (Horford) off the bench. If he’s going to be 20 minutes, 20 to 25 minutes, I’d rather have him come off the bench and be able to close with him if we need to like we did against Denver."

What This Means for the Warriors' Lineups

The Warriors will be clearly matchup hunting with their starting lineup as the season progresses. For example, against the Los Angeles Clippers, they run a relatively big lineup with Ivica Zubac down low. To counter that, they plug in Post to battle Zubac in the paint, allowing Green to fill in the gaps depending on where Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are.

"So we’ll probably go back and forth between Quinten and BP (Brandin Podziemski) for now just depending on what the center matchup looks like," Kerr added.

It also helps when any combination of Green, Kuminga, and Butler are on the bench, they just have more bodies to go at the big men.

When a team runs smaller and quicker, like the Memphis Grizzlies, it makes more sense for Podziemski to get the start. It's a sound decision made by Kerr and the coaching staff, and it clearly worked tonight.

"I thought BP was great, I didn't play him enough in the first half," Kerr said. "I think I only got him out there for nine minutes and we missed his play-making. So I got to do a better job of doing what we did in the second half which was finding lineups that can play-make a little bit more."

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) posts up to shoot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

With the Warriors headed on the road next, this is their next chance to prove that they're serious contenders.

