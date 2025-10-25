Steve Kerr Pulls No Punches After Warriors' 20-Point Loss to Trail Blazers
After getting off to a hard-earned 2-0 start, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 139-119 on Friday night.
Steph Curry led the way for Golden State with 35 points, six rebounds, and three assists, finishing the game shooting 12-of-22 from the field and 7-of-14 from beyond the arc in 27 minutes. His time was cut short because of the 20-point deficit that the Warriors couldn't climb out of.
Unfortunately, with Portland's youth and length, it didn't bode well for Golden State's lane-passing and resulted in 25 turnovers for the game.
It was also the second night of a back-to-back, which is always a disadvantage. On the first night, Golden State had a big overtime win against the Denver Nuggets, but it took a lot of energy from everybody to pull the win out.
Kerr's Postgame Statement After The Trail Blazers Loss
Steve Kerr kept it blunt when describing the game. "(The Trail Blazers) just dominated us tonight. Took us out of everything. They were on fire. ...They were fantastic and they deserved it, obviously," Kerr said.
He was also questioned about fatigue, considering it was the second game in two days, but he didn't think that was the issue.
“Tonight was not about that. It was about Portland and what they built and the length and athleticism and the style of play. ...I would be embarrassed to sit here and blame fatigue when a team just came out and took it to us," noted Kerr.
Essentially, Kerr believes it was already a bad matchup with Portland's length, and they simply didn't play well, giving much of the credit to Portland while recognizing their faults.
Sometimes, losses are just inevitable in the NBA. There's a reason teams don't go 82-0. While it would have been great for the Dubs to get a 3-0 start, it didn't happen.
Luckily, with a veteran-loaded team like Golden State, they'll take this time to rest and reflect in the two days they have off before they go at it again with the Memphis Grizzlies.
It's why Kerr kept his statement simple and blunt. They lost, and now they move on to the next. Curry showed up this time, and he will again. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are planning to play into June, so within the locker room, the players will be reassured that one game in October doesn't derail any of their plans.
Not to mention, they're still missing a few key role players -- De'Anthony Melton has yet to suit up, and Seth Curry will be rejoining the team mid-November. The Trail Blazers handed the Warriors a loss on Friday night, but long-term, the Warriors aren't out of the running yet.