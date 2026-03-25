Steve Kerr Says Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Steph Curry Injury Return

The Golden State Warriors have been telling us that Stephen Curry is making good progress on a return from his knee injury for weeks, but on Tuesday, Steve Kerr didn't follow the company line.

"If we don't feel good about it, then he's not going to play," Kerr told 95.7 The Game. "We're not pushing him into anything if things aren't really clear. Rick [Celebrini] has been adamant about that."

My translation of this quote is Curry won't play unless he's 100 percent healthy, but it could be much longer before he has no pain in his knee whatsoever. And if that's the case, Kerr's quote suggests he won't return this season.

To be clear, I don't think Kerr's quote contradicts Warriors PR. It's possible that he's been making good progress, but the season will end just as he's 100 percent healthy.

But I think it's fair to say Kerr's interview with 95.7 The Game gives more context to this situation than the PR statements have been giving.

Kerr's Quote Should Reassure Warriors Fans

After Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody suffered injuries that will keep them out for much of the 2026-27 season, it's reassuring that the Warriors realize they can't afford to have something similar happen to Curry.

Improving their chances in the play-in tournament is not worth the risk of bringing Curry back early.

Even if the Warriors made the playoffs, they wouldn't have a chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs without Butler and Moody.

With That Said, There Are Cons to Curry Not Returning

It's not just about fighting for play-in positioning. It's also about pitching the free agents on the roster to come back for next season.

Al Horford has a player option for next season. De'Anthony Melton has a player option he'll be declining to become a free agent. Kristaps Porzingis will be a free agent.

The Warriors need all three back so they can focus their draft and free-agency efforts on acquiring wings to hold down the fort until Butler and Moody return.

Perhaps all three won't come back even if Curry returns. After all, this season has been a mess, so if they have better options, it would make sense to explore them.

But if Curry's return gives them a glimpse of how magical next season could be, then maybe they all return.