Steve Kerr Sends Sincere Message To Brandin Podziemski Amid Slow Start
The Golden State Warriors will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night in the first leg of a back-to-back that will also feature the Los Angeles Clippers. After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game, a bounce-back win at home will have the Warriors start their week off right.
Amid the storylines of where this team can go, considering Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are at the core of this team, Brandin Podziemski has been inserted into a starting lineup full of veterans. For Podziemski, his third season in the NBA is one the Warriors and fans expect to see him take another leap in his game.
However, he might be getting ahead of himself a bit. According to head coach Steve Kerr, he wants the young guard to shift his attention to the simpler things.
Steve Kerr's Message To Brandin Podziemski
"He's not at his best right now. He's pressing a little bit. Brandin always wants to be great. Sometimes he just needs to relax and be good, and that's when his play becomes great," said Kerr. However, that doesn't mean he's not getting the chances to prove it, with him being a starter for the Warriors Monday night.
"I think (he's started this season) similar to last season, early on he's just pressing a little bit. He just needs to relax and play. (Podziemski) is a hell of a player and he makes us better. He'll get it turned around," said Kerr.
In the three games the Warriors have played this season, Podziemski has averaged 8.7 points, five rebounds, and one assist per game. He's only shooting 36% from the field in just under 30 minutes of playing time per night.
Podziemski has been an invaluable spark of youth for this team alongside Jonathan Kuminga. They both balance out the age of the older veterans and can take the hits that the others might not be able to.
Podziemski himself knows what it'll take to make that leap. He said, “A big thing to show is emotional maturity. Not talking to refs is part of that. But just keeping my composure so my teammates see that.”
With the star veterans around him, he has the right environment to grow and flourish. Even though Podziemski wants to be great, he's gotta play his role for now and take the opportunities as they come.