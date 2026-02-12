Warriors Player Grades at 2026 All-Star Break

The Golden State Warriors have played 22 games and traded three players since my last report card grades.

So it's time for an update.

We're basing the grades on their totality of work this season. The grades are based partially on expectations instead of them solely being based on who has played the best.

A few other housekeeping notes before we get started.

I'm not grading Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield or Trayce Jackson-Davis because they aren't on the team anymore. I'm also not grading Seth Curry, LJ Cryer or Malevy Leons due to a lack of minutes so far. And of course I can't give Kristaps Porzingis a grade because he hasn't appeared in a game for the Warriors yet.

Jimmy Butler: A-

Previous Grade: A-

Butler suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Jan. 19, so his A- grade is set in stone for the season.

Butler will finish the campaign averaging 20.0 points on a 55.4 effective field-goal percentage, which is the second-best of his career.

Perhaps his most impressive stat is that lineups with Butler and without Stephen Curry have a plus-8.8 net rating this season, per Cleaning the Glass.

Stephen Curry: B+

Previous Grade: B+

Bball Index's efficiency page for Curry would suggest his grade here is quite harsh. Somehow, he's an A+ in "overall shotmaking efficiency" but an F in "overall shot quality."

Fair or not, what's holding Curry back is his plus/minus. Excluding the 2019-20 season in which he played just five games, Curry's worst net rating came in his rookie season at plus-1.7, per Cleaning the Glass.

If the season ended today, his net rating would be worse than that at plus-1.3.

De'Anthony Melton: B+

Previous Grade: B

Since the last update, Melton is shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. That's not incredible efficiency, but for someone like Melton who does so many other things well, it's good enough to make him extremely valuable.

Melton continues to lead the team in net rating at plus-22.0.

Moses Moody: B+

Previous Grade: B-

Moody has made 43.7 percent of his 135 three-point attempts since the last update, and his on-ball defense has remained strong, making him a true three-and-D wing.

The Warriors don't have anyone else on the roster who fits that label, and that makes Moody as valuable as anyone not named Steph or Jimmy for this team over at least the next 1.5 years.

Gui Santos: B+

Previous Grade: C+

Santos has become almost as important as Moody because he has the size at 6'7" to defend bigger wings that Moody can struggle with at 6'5".

In his last seven games, Santos is averaging 14.7 points on 63.1 percent shooting and 44.4 percent from three.

If he keeps up his play over a larger sample size, he'll get an A- or an A in the next update.

Will Richard: B

Previous Grade: A-

For a rookie second-round pick, Richard has exceeded all expectations. With that said, he's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three since the last update.

With that said, his defensive activity level has remained outstanding. In a seven-game stretch in January, Richard had 21 steals.

Pat Spencer: B

Previous Grade: A-

Spencer had his two-way contract upgraded to a standard contract, which was the right decision by a Warriors team desperate for players with Spencer's ball-handling.

Since the last update, Spencer is cumulative minus-65. He's shot the ball pretty well in that stretch (44.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three), but his defensive limitations have shown themselves more than they did earlier in the season.

Quinten Post: C+

Previous Grade: B-

Post has been losing playing time recently, and in games that both Porzingis and Al Horford play, it's possible he won't see the floor.

Still, that doesn't take away from the fact that he's fourth on the team in net rating, and that's no small feat considering he's played more than 900 minutes.

For a 2025 second-round pick, Post has had a solid second season.

Al Horford: C+

Previous Grade: D+

Since the last update, Horford is a cumulative plus-40, and that has included two masterful closing stretches against the Suns and Grizzlies that led to dramatic Warriors wins.

He got off to such a slow start that we'll keep him below the B- line for now, but if he keeps up his level of play, his grade will improve in the next update.

Brandin Podziemski: C+

Previous Grade: B-

Podz is shooting just 29.3 percent from three since the calendar flipped to 2026, so he had to drop here, but his defensive impact continues to be strong.

He is second on the Warriors in defensive net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Gary Payton II: C-

Previous Grade: C

Payton's cumulative plus-minus since the last update is minus-74, and surprisingly, he has the worst defensive rating among players currently on the team.

Still, for a player on a veteran minium contract, he contributes plenty. He was a key player in the Warriors' win over the Suns on Jan. 5, recording 15 points and eight rebounds.

Draymond Green: C-

Previous Grade: C-

Green is a minus-19 since the last update, which would be grounds for a drop to a D+. However, he's dropped his turnover rate substantially in that stretch, and in his last six games, he's made 38.5 percent of his threes.

How Green finishes the season is one of the biggest question marks for the Warriors.

If he plays as well as he did against the Spurs on Wednesday, he'll start and be one of the most valuable players on the team. If he struggles, it will be interesting to see if Steve Kerr considers a first five with Moody at small forward, Santos at power forward and Porzingis at center. Green has come off the bench just seven times in the last 12 regular seasons.