Takeaways from Golden State Warriors' Win vs. Phoenix Suns Feature Moody, Post, More
Moses Moody and Quinten Post helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to improve to 5-3.
They feature prominently in the takeaways from the game below.
Quinten Post Should Continue to Start
Post made two threes in the first three minutes. He's a good fit next to Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green, none of whom are volume shooters from three.
Post has also improved his defense. He showed that with an impressive block on Nick Richards. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.
The 7-foot Netherlands native entered Tuesday leading the team in net rating. And an added bonus of playing him next to Green is the one-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn't have to spend as much guarding opposing centers, which should make him fresher.
Even when Al Horford is active, Post should start until/unless his defense takes a nosedive.
De'Anthony Melton Can't Get Healthy Soon Enough
The Warriors' point-of-attack defense was exposed Tuesday by Devin Booker, who finished with 38 points. This comes after Ryan Rollins and Quenton Jackson had career games against Golden State in the last week.
De'Anthony Melton is recovering from ACL surgery he had 11 months ago. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Warriors need his on-ball defense and two-way impact.
Jimmy Butler's Injury Gives Moses Moody Golden Opportunity
Moody entered Tuesday shooting 35.5 percent from the floor. Perhaps the calf injury he suffered in October had him out of rhythm.
He looked great Tuesday, scoring 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
If Jimmy Butler's back injury keeps him out for a game or two, expect Moody to play a lot and feature prominently on offense.