Takeaways from Warriors' NBA Cup Win vs. Spurs: Why Steph's Scoring Is Unprecedented

Stephen Curry scored 49 points, including two free throws with 6.4 seconds left, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 109-108 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 1-1 in the Group C NBA Cup standings and 8-6 overall.

Below, we have three takeaways from the latest Steph Show.

Steph Is the GOAT Scorer Among Guards 37 and Older

Carson Breber of Volume Sports wrote on X that the record for the most points per game by a guard aged 37 or older is 15.0 from Dwyane Wade.

After Curry's scoring bonanza in San Antonio, he's averaging 29.1.

Even Michael Jordan, who was listed as a small forward in his age-38 and age-39 seasons, averaged just 22.9 and 20.0 points per game, respectively.

What Curry is doing is unprecedented among guards.

And it's practically unprecedented among all players.

Jordan did have consecutive 45-plus-point games in his age-38 season. He had 70 field-goal attempts to reach those totals. Curry got there with just 51.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 points in his age-37 season, and he's become the standard for late-career domination. But even his two-game high for points that season was 82. Curry just had 95.

Curry Needs More Help, and This Performance Should Call Warriors FO to Action

Lost in the good vibes of an incredible win was a pretty dismal offensive performance by all Warriors not named Curry.

The non-Curry Warriors shot 22-of-64 from the field and 8-of-28 from three. Jimmy Butler (21 points) was the only other Warrior to score more than 10 points. Will Richard (4-of-7 shooting) was the only other Warrior to shoot above 50 percent.

Golden State has to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Jonathan Kuminga alone might not have enough trade value to net a player that can make this team championship-caliber. But a package of Kuminga and one or two first-round picks might result in a player like Trey Murphy III.

A move of that magnitude would put the Warriors in the contender tier with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Warriors Can Solve Wemby in Future Playoff Series as Long as They Have Draymond

Victor Wembanyama's stats over the last two games are stunning.

He had 57 points, 27 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and six three-pointers and shot 48.8 percent from the field.

Those are dominant numbers. But when matched up with Draymond Green, he struggled.

Per NBA.com, Wemby went 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) with six turnovers against Green.

The 7'4" French phenom has a 10-inch height advantage Green, but the one-time Defensive Player of the Year used his veteran savvy to make things difficult for Wemby, and it worked more times than not.

Of course, Green's strength and lower center of gravity allows him to win positioning battles against Wemby. That included on the final possession of the game in which Green had a textbook boxout so Wemby couldn't tip in De'Aaron Fox's miss.

De'Aaron Fox how do you not lob it up to Wemby here pic.twitter.com/pqg2Ojpo4c — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) November 15, 2025

Put simply, Green is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and his defense would give the Warriors a slight edge over the Spurs if the playoffs started today.