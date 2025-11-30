Takeaways from Warriors' Win Over Pelicans: Dubs Find Unlikely Paint-Scoring Solution

The Golden State Warriors (11-10) used a fourth-quarter spurt to beat the New Orleans Pelicans (3-17) 104-96 on Saturday at Chase Center.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 24 points. Zion Williamson had a game-high 25 points.

Below are three takeaways from a much-needed win for Golden State.

The Warriors Have Found Their Short-Term Paint-Scoring Answer

I recently wrote that the Warriors' biggest weakness is their lack of paint scoring. Not only are they one of the two worst paint-scoring teams in the NBA, but they also have just three players averaging more than 4.1 points per game in the paint, which is tied for the fewest in the NBA.

Though I don't know this for a fact, I'd bet the reason they've been playing Gary Payton II more in the last five games is to help with that issue.

It paid off Saturday.

Payton had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and eight of his nine made field goals came in the paint.

That the Warriors are relying on a 6'2" guard to consistently score in the paint says a lot about their roster-construction issues, but they don't have other places to turn to help Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Stephen Curry.

Payton should continue to have a big role unless/until the Warriors acquire another paint scorer in a trade.

Butler and Rugged Defense Can Steal Some Games

Jimmy Butler dominated in his 37 minutes on the court, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He was a game-high plus-22.

The 11 non-Butler minutes were awful offensively, and overall the Warriors lost them by 14. They'll have to find a way to be more competitive in those minutes.

But all things considered, it feels like there's a formula for some success here.

The Warriors held the Pelicans to 37 percent shooting. They turned it over only nine times, and despite their size disadvantage, they stayed close in the rebounding battle (50-47 New Orleans).

I'm not getting carried away and predicting the Warriors shock the Thunder on Tuesday, but they can use this formula to steal a game from Philly, Cleveland or Chicago if they are still without Curry.

Sure, those teams have more offensive firepower than New Orleans, but Golden State will likely shoot better than 26 percent from three against them.

Melton Should Take Hield's Minutes

The Warriors announced that De'Anthony Melton could return during the upcoming road trip starting Thursday in Philadelphia.

When he returns, he should take Buddy Hield's minutes.

Hield had another dismal performance Saturday, going 3-of-9 from the floor and finishing minus-14 in 17 minutes. On Wednesday against Houston, Hield went scoreless and was a minus-10 in 15 minutes.

We can put away any illusion that Hield was breaking out of his slump after scoring 20 points (8-of-13 shooting) in the win over the Jazz on Monday.

The margins are too slim to be playing Hield right now if they have another 2-guard who can give them more. They will when Melton gets back on the court.