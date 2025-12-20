Trade Packages for 3 Warriors Center Targets from Latest Report

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking for athletic centers on the trade market.

Chris Haynes reported Friday that the Warriors are targeting centers Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton and Robert Williams III.

In my Ranking Kuminga Trade Targets article, I essentially had Gafford and Claxton tied for ninth. They will likely cost a similar amount in a trade.

I did not have Robert Williams III ranked, but he would have been in the next tier of players. If he didn't have such a lengthy injury history, he would be a much more attractive target.

Here is one trade package for each Golden State target.

Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford, 2032 Second-Round Pick

Warriors Receive: Nic Claxton

I've written before that the Nets should have interest in Kuminga. He'd be their most talented young wing.

But HoopsHype's Michael Scotto poured cold water on that possibility.

"The Brooklyn Nets, who were speculated by some at times to have interest in Kuminga, never showed much interest in the 6-foot-7 forward."

If the Nets really have no interest in Kuminga, then they'd probably demand a first-round pick in this deal. But I'm guessing that they do actually have some interest in him.

Of the three Warriors trade targets' from Haynes' report. Claxton has played far and away the most minutes. He's started all 26 games he's played, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 blocks.

He's not a dominant defensive player, as the Nets have actually been slightly worse with him on the defensive end over the last two seasons, per Cleaning the Glass. But he has made the offense 4.7 points per 100 possessions better, which isn't a surprise given his improved passing ability.

I suspect there would be a spirited back-and-forth about whether the Warriors would have to include a first-round pick in this trade, and if the Nets don't get one, maybe they'd choose to keep him.

But Brooklyn has developming big men Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf who need as much seasoning as possible. With that in mind, moving Claxton for a talented wing in Kuminga makes sense, and perhaps the Nets can reroute Horford to a contender for another second-round pick.

Mavericks Receive: Moses Moody, Al Horford, 2032 Second-Round Pick

Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford

I had two Gafford trade packages in my 3 Warriors-Mavericks Trade Ideas article, so I ended up having to choose just one for this article. I'm sure the Warriors would love to get Gafford while saving their Kuminga-and-picks package for a wing, so that's why I chose this one.

Gafford is averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game. On the surface, Claxton's stats look better. But the per-36 minutes paint a more complicated story:

Gafford: 14.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 blocks

Claxton: 16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks

Gafford is also under contract for longer at a cheaper rate, so it's hard to say who has more trade value.

In any case, I'm banking on the Mavs having interest in Moses Moody, who is a 23-year-old three-and-D wing on a team-friendly three-year, $37.5 million contract.

The Mavs would likely push for a first-round pick in this package, but they might settle on this. And just like with the Nets, they could try to reroute Horford to a contender for another second-round pick.

Trail Blazers Receive: Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Warriors Receive: Robert Williams III

In eight seasons, Robert Williams III has played just 252 games. The Warriors would be making a huge gamble here giving up Moody for him, but it could pay off in a big way.

Williams is the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker of Golden State's three targets on a per-minute basis. He's averaging 13.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per 36 minutes this season.

He's a caliber of shot-blocking presence the other two simply aren't.

The Blazers could have interest in Moody. They have young players who need high-usage roles in Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Moody can defend and space the floor without dominating the ball, making him a great fit in Portland.

Jackson-Davis is a throw-in to make the money work.