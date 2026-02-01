Warriors Land $205M 2-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Golden State Warriors are all-in for Giannis Antetokounmpo, just as they were mostly all-in on Kevin Durant last trade deadline.

When the Warriors got word that Durant didn't want to join them, they quickly pivoted to a Jimmy Butler trade.

Perhaps the Warriors are willing to use some of their trade package on someone else if they can't land Antetokounmpo before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Grizzlies could be on the verge of a major rebuild, which means Jaren Jackson Jr. could be available.

Here is what it could take for the Warriors to get him.

The Trade

Warriors get: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies get: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2029 first-round pick swap, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2032 first-round pick

Why the Warriors Do It

Jackson's trade value is not easy to figure out. Not many players in NBA history are 6'11"-plus, can shoot the three and play defense at a DPOY level.

He's just 26 years old, so he should be in his prime.

The issues for Jackson are rebounding and fouling. He's averaging just 5.8 rebounds per game, and he commits 4.4 fouls per 36 minutes, which is one the 20 worst foul rates in the league.

Jackson starts a four-year, $205 million extension in the 2026-27 season. Some might say he's overpaid. I'd say he's properly compensated.

Jackson would be the best rim protector the Warriors have had since Andrew Bogut in 2015-16. He'd fit well with Draymond Green on offense because of his three-point shooting. He'd be the Warriors' unquestioned No. 2 scorer until Jimmy Butler comes back next season, and even then he'd probably still hold the second-best scorer role.

Jackson makes $49 million next season, which would make the Warriors extremely top-heavy on the cap sheet. But they'd go into next season with Stephen Curry, Butler, Jackson, Green, Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard, and they'd have a great chance to retain restricted free agents Gui Santos and Quinten Post. That's an eight-man rotation that could do damage in the playoffs.

Why the Grizzlies Do It

This era of Grizzlies basketball is pretty much over. Ja Morant is on the trade block, and once he's gone, they should trade Jackson.

He's their ticket to a better future.

The 2029 and 2031 first-round pick swaps could be very valuable, as the Warriors might be rebuilding at that point. The 2032 first-round pick will almost assuredly be incredibly valuable.

The Grizzlies get Kuminga, who could improve his trade value if he plays well the last two months of the season. They also demand Moody, who the Warriors reluctantly give up to get this across the finish line.

Moody is under contract at a bargain rate for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. The 23-year-old could be a Grizzlies starter for a long time, but if they choose to trade him down the road, he should be plenty valuable.