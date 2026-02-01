Under-the-Radar Trade Targets Who Would Help the Warriors in the Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are all-in on their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Whether they get him or not, they should be looking for other roster improvements.

The following four names are making less than $10 million per season, so in theory the Warriors wouldn't have to use their Jonathan Kuminga trade chip on them.

The first two names would probably require the Warriors giving up some type of protected first-round pick, but the other two could be acquired without Kuminga or a first-round pick.

Expensive Options

SF Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

Marshall is the best player on this list, which is why the Warriors would have to include a first-round pick to have a chance at him.

But he's probably worth it.

The Mavericks are gearing up for a roster revamping with Cooper Flagg's future in mind. Though Marshall is playing the best basketball of his career this season, the Mavs have to think a first-round pick better fits Flagg's timeline than a 28-year-old.

Marshall's only defect is he doesn't shoot the three ball well. He takes only 2.8 per game and makes just 30.4 percent of them. But Marshall has made a living dominating in the mid-range and the paint, as he's averaging 14.6 points on 53.8 percent shooting.

Marshall is not a shutdown defender, but at 6'6" and 220 pounds, he has the size and strength to battle bigger wings, which is exactly what the Warriors need. The fact that he's under contract for the 2026-27 season at just $9.4 million is ideal for Golden State.

SF Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

Could the Warriors get Bey without including a first-round pick? That seems unlikely, as there might be a bidding war for him.

It's not common that 26-year-old 6'8" wings averaging 16.5 points are on the trade block at all, let alone ones under contract for just $6.1 million this season and $6.4 million next season.

Bey isn't as good on defense as Marshall, but he's a better three-point shooter (34.8 percent). I'd rather have Marshall, but Bey would be a decent consolation prize.

Cheaper Options

SF Svi Mykhailiuk, Utah Jazz

Mykhailiuk has started 41 games for the Jazz this season, but he probably won't cost much to acquire.

That's because the Jazz have lots of young players vying for more minutes in the second half of the season, so they don't have much use for a 28-year-old non-cornerstone.

Mykhailiuk will never be mistaken for a great defensive player, but at least at 6'7" he can play low-man help-side defense better than some of Golden State's wings.

Mykhailiuk's best skill is his three-point shooting. He's at 37.7 percent this season, which would rank fourth on the Warriors roster.

C Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Landale has had a great season for Memphis, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He's even making 38.9 percent of his 2.9 three-point attempts per game.

If Landale was younger or on a multiyear contract, the Grizzlies would probably keep him. But because he's a 30-year-old who is about to be a free agent this offseason, they have to explore moving him.

One of the Warriors' many issues is their centers aren't high-volume rebounders. Landale isn't an elite rebounder either, but he does average more rebounds per 36 minutes than Al Horford and Quinten Post.

Golden State might choose to not touch its center rotation with the hope that Post finds his offensive game, but that's a gamble. Landale is a better all-around offensive player than Post.