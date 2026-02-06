In their first game after the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors will have their 24th different starting lineup of the season.

De'Anthony Melton will make his first start of the season.

Pat Spencer, who is expected to have his contract converted from a two-way contract to a standard contract in the coming days, will make his fifth start of the season with Stephen Curry still absent with runner's knee.

Melton and Spencer will start alongside Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Draymond Green.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was officially acquired Thursday for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, is expected to make his Warriors debut on Monday.

Warriors' Rotation to Be Thin vs. Suns

After Thursday's trade, the Warriors only have 13 players currently on standard contracts. Of those, Jimmy Butler is out for the season, and Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are injured. And Porzingis isn't ready to play yet.

So the Warriors will have just nine players with standard contracts available.

Spencer will start even though he's still on a two-way contract, and Malevy Leons is available. So the Warriors will have just 11 players dress.

The Warriors are actually in a decent place at center. Green is starting at the 5, and Al Horford and Quinten Post are expected to play major minutes.

But the Warriors have a big issue on the wings.

At 6'5", Moody is more of a 2 on defense, but he'll be playing the 3 on Thursday. Santos and Green should take most of the minutes at the 4.

After them, they don't have anyone who is a true forward aside from Leons, who has barely played this season.

Expect the Warriors to play a number of three-guard lineups Thursday.

Numbers Say Melton and Moody Are a Great Tandem

The Warriors' starting lineup for Thursday's game has not appeared in a game together this season.

But the tandem of Melton and Moody have played a lot together with great success.

According to Cleaning the Glass, lineups with Melton and Moody have a plus-22.8 net rating in 273 possessions.

Of course, so of those possessions featured Jimmy Butler. But even in 151 possessions without Butler, Melton-Moody lineups are a plus-20.

Expect the Warriors to start these two at the 2 and 3 for the foreseeable future.