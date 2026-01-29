Warriors-Jazz Game Statuses Revealed for Curry, Green, Kuminga, Nurkic

After missing Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) will play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Seth Curry (sciatica) and LJ Cryer (hamstring) are out, but the rest of the Warriors (26-22) who weren't already out for season are available to play.

As for the Jazz (15-32), Jusuf Nurkic is active after being listed as questionable earlier Wednesday with an illness.

Cody Williams (illness), Georges Niang (foot) and Kevin Love (rest) are out. All other Jazz with standard contracts who aren't out for the season are available.

Curry Primed for Big Game vs. Jazz

The Jazz have a 123.5 defensive rating, which ranks last in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass. Over the last two weeks, that rating is even worse, as it has jumped to 127.5.

Overall, the Jazz are 1-7 in their last eight games, and they've allowed at least 115 points in every one of them.

In his last 14 games, Curry has scored over 31 points just once. I wouldn't call it a slump, as he's averaging 24.8 points in that stretch on 47.8 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three, but it might be fair to say he's due for a 35-plus-point game.

In his two previous game against the Jazz this season, he had 31 points.

Nurkic on Shocking Run

Jusuf Nurkic has four career triple-doubles, which isn't shocking. What is shocking is three of them have come in the last three games.

Against the Heat on Saturday, Nurkic became the first player in Jazz history to have three consecutive triple-doubles.

Nurkic missed Tuesday's game with an illness, but he's active to try to get another triple-double against longtime foe Draymond Green.

The Warriors don't have a player with the combination of size (6'11") and strength to match Nurkic, but Al Horford (6'8") has been playing his best basketball of the season recently, and he'll likely start and match up with Nurkic.