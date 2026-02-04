Steve Kerr Shares Details on Talks With Draymond Green Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

Draymond Green’s name typically isn’t brought up around the NBA trade deadline, but the peculiar situation the Warriors find themselves in, with Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury and the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, has changed that.

It would be a shock to see the 14-year veteran moved after he was a critical piece of each of the Golden State’s four championship teams. But the NBA is a business and the Warriors have to make a move to compete without Butler and capitalize on what’s remaining of Steph Curry’s illustrious career. If the Warriors want to be serious players for Antetokounmpo, should the Bucks move the superstar ahead of Thursday’s deadline, Golden State will have to fit his massive $54.1 million salary.

More: Tracking Every Move Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline

Two big veteran contracts loom in a potential effort to make that deal work: Butler’s $54.1 million and Green’s $25.9 million. Butler’s salary matches Antetokounmpo’s perfectly, but Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has said he doesn’t envision trading Butler because of the injury as he is on the books to return to Golden State next season. That puts Green’s future into question after 13-plus seasons donning a Warriors jersey.

Green has said he hasn’t lost any sleep over the rumors and understands the league is a business, but that doesn’t change the difficult situation that has made its way to the locker room. Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed Green’s situation Tuesday, just two days ahead of the deadline, sharing his process in supporting players through uncertain futures.

Steve Kerr has talked to Draymond Green about the 14-year vet being on the trade block for the first time in a while:



“It is the first time so for him it’s a little different… this [deadline] has definitely been a little more difficult than most.” pic.twitter.com/g8xfE7igfw — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) February 4, 2026

“I talked to him a little bit about it yesterday,” Kerr said to reporters via ClutchPoints’ Kenzo Fukuda. “I just try to get a feel for what’s out there and what’s happening. If I need to step in and say something or talk to a guy, I’ll do that. This is probably the first time since I’ve been here that his name has been mentioned in trade talks. It’s different, but it’s also part of the league and part of almost every player’s journey.”

The Warriors are currently 27–23, firmly in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament discussion and three games behind the Suns for the No. 7 seed. Kerr has coached the Warriors since 2014—he’s used to the shifts caused by NBA trade season, it just hasn’t normally rocked Golden State nearly as much as other franchises through its dominant years.

“It’s something every coach has to manage and navigate with his players,” Kerr continued. “I try to do it in a broad sense with our guys every year in terms of what the job is and how to best manage yourself in this profession. If there are individual names, things that are being talked about, I’ll check in with guys periodically. This has definitely been a more difficult one than most.”

This season, Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 41 starts for the Warriors. Golden State has to make up for the 20-point-per-game hole Butler’s injury left and its longtime do-it-all forward could be a casualty in the process if the right move is there for Dunleavy.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated