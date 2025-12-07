Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs. Cavaliers

Pat Spencer will make the first start of his career on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joining him are Buddy Hield, Will Richard, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post.

The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford and Seth Curry due to injury.

Spencer Rewarded with Start Over Podz

Spencer had the best two-game stretch of his caeer this week, totaling 17 points and six assists against the Thunder and 16 points and four assists and the 76ers. He led Golden State on furious rallies, but the team ulimately fell short in both contests.

Still, it was clear he deserved more playing time while the Warriors were so depleted.

Simply put, the Dubs are lacking players who can drive into the paint and are a threat to score or pass from three.

In the last two games, Spencer has shown the ability to make pull-up jumpers in the paint, drive all the way to the rim and find teammates for assists.

Spencer may not have a role when Steph, Butler and Green are all healthy and taking the majority of the playmaking load, but without all three, it's clear that Spencer deserves to start.

Brandin Podziemski had a bad game on Thursday, finishing with six points (2-of-8 shooting), zero assists and three turnovers. He was a minus-20.

Though Podz lost his starting spot, he should have a role on Saturday. After Spencer, the Warriors are lacking a traditional point guard, and Podz is one of the best candidates to fill in while Spencer sits.

Hield Also Rewarded with 1st Start of the Year Over Moody

Buddy Hield has had a disappointing season, shooting a career-low 29.9 percent from three. His shot hasn't come around recently, but the rest of his game has.

Hield had 13 points, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers against the Thunder. He followed that up with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and zero turnovers against the 76ers.

Hield has been one of the Warriors' biggest threats off the dribble in the last two games. He had a sensational drive and finish against Philadelphia, giving the Warriors a dimension they've mostly lacked.

Moody, meanwhile, has been in a rut. He's made just 13 of his last 49 threes. He'll likely play a pretty big role off the bench as a three-and-D wing.