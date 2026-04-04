Warriors Announce Steph Curry's Injury Report Status for Sunday's Rockets Game

Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that Stephen Curry will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets.

"The plan is for him to play," Kerr said. "He's got to feel it tomorrow and we'll keep him as questionable."

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that Curry was expected to be cleared from his runner's knee injury for Sunday.

But apparently it's not a foregone conclusion that he'll play.

With that said, this feels like one last precaution.

"Kerr says the plan is for Steph to play tomorrow vs. Rockets," The Athletic's Nick Friedell wrote on X. "He’s been looking good in workouts—they just want to make sure he’s feeling good tomorrow and Rick Celebrini gives it the green light tomorrow."

Kerr Answers Question About Why Steph Is Being Brought Back At All

Kerr could have pointed to the opportunity the Warriors have in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs as the reason for bringing Curry back, but his answer was even simpler than that.

“We owe it to our fans to give them the opportunity to watch Steph Curry play basketball this year," Kerr told reporters. "And Steph doesn’t even think twice about that. That’s what he wants. That’s what we want. That’s what our fans want. So we’re going to do that.”

Curry has missed the last 27 games, with 13 of those played at Chase Center. The Warriors have just three home games left this season.

Understandably, many of the recent home crowds have been quieter than usual. Having Curry back will ignite some energy for the fans.

Updates on Horford and Post

The Warriors announced injury updates for Al Horford and Quinten Post on Saturday.

Horford will be re-evaluated early next week for his calf injury. He took part in parts of the team's practice Saturday.

Post will be re-evaluated next week for his foot injury. He's not practicing yet, but he's doing light on-court workouts.

Horford is trending toward being available for the play-in tournament, which will start on April 15 for teams that finish ninth or 10th in their conference. The Warriors (36-41) are currently in 10th and have almost no chance of moving past the Trail Blazers (40-38) and have a better but still very small chance of moving past the Clippers (39-38).

It's hard to predict if Post will be back, but as long as Kristaps Porzingis and Horford are healthy, Post won't have a big role anyway.