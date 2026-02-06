Warriors Buyout Market Primer: Biggest Needs, Top Targets, Players to Monitor

The Golden State Warriors created two open roster spots by trading three players and getting just one back at the trade deadline.

The Warriors are expected to use one of the roster spots on Pat Spencer by converting his two-contract to a standard contract. On Thursday, Spencer was active for his 50th game of the season, which means he's ineligible to play for the Warriors until his contract is upgraded.

Once Spencer is upgraded, the Warriors will have one spot remaining. They don't have to fill it, as rules allow for teams to leave the 15th spot empty. But with Jimmy Butler out for the season and several other Warriors with injury histories, they should be looking for someone who can contribute.

Biggest Needs

The Warriors desperately need a wing who is at least satisfactory shooting threes and playing defense. Unfortunately, these players are rarely available on the buyout market, and when they are, they are the most coveted.

If the Warriors can't get a wing, they should value getting a big over a guard. Kristaps Porzingis has had a ton of trouble staying healthy over the last two seasons, and Al Horford is a 39-year-old who doesn't play back-to-backs. Basically, the Warriors could use someone similar to Trayce Jackson-Davis who is ready to play if and when injuries happen.

Ineligible for Warriors to Sign If Bought Out

C Jusuf Nurkic, SG/SF Klay Thompson, SF Khris Middleton, SG/SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF DeMar DeRozan

As a team over the first apron, the Warriors are ineligible to sign a player whose 2025-26 salary was higher than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That number this season is $14.1 million.

Ranking Top 5 Targets Among Players Already Bought Out

1. SF Haywood Highsmith

Highsmith has yet to play this season after having meniscus surgery in August. But as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote on X, the 6'5" small forward is healthy and ready to play immediately.

In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Highsmith shot 38.1 percent from three. He's best known for being a solid defender, and he has the length to defend wings.

2. SG/SF Pat Connaughton

Connaughton is a decent shooter (35.7 percent from three in his career) who won't kill your defense. He's played in 86 playoff games.

3. C Chris Boucher

Boucher had a serviceable 2024-25 season for the Raptors, averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent form three. He barely played for the Celtics this season.

4. SG Cam Thomas

Thomas is averaging 15.6 points per game, but he's one of the least efficient players in the league. I have a hard time believing Steve Kerr would want him, but he belongs on this list due to his offensive talent.

5. PG/SG Lonzo Ball

The 2021 version of Lonzo Ball would easily be No. 1 on this list, but since his gruesome knee injury in January 2022, he hasn't been close to his previous level.

Might Be Too Injured

SG/SF Matisse Thybulle, SF/PF Georges Niang

Niang has yet to play this season and has no timetable to return from a foot injury. Thybulle hasn't played since October due to knee and thumb injuries, and he also has no timetable to return.

Currently Signed Players to Monitor

PF Kyle Anderson

The Warriors traded Anderson as part of their package to land Jimmy Butler, and at the time it made all the sense in the world. They were severely lacking shooting, as they had Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in their frontcourt rotation.

Now, the Warriors have decent shooters up and down the roster, but they are lacking the defense and playmaking Anderson provides. He'd be a great addition if he's bought out by the Grizzlies.

C Marvin Bagley III

Bagley is averaging 10.1 points on 62.6 percent shooting and 5.7 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. If the Mavericks buy him out, the Warriors would find minutes for him as a depth center.

C Charles Bassey

Bassey was dominating for the Santa Cruz Warriors before he signed a 10-day contract with the 76ers. On Thursday, he signed a second 10-day contract. The 76ers aren't likely to have a roster spot available for Bassey after they convert their two-way players, so he should be available for the Warriors when his 10-day contract ends.

What About Leons, Cryer, Bolden?

The Warriors don't need another small guard on the roster, so that just about rules out that they would convert 6'0" sharpshooter LJ Cryer from a two-way contract to a standard contract.

At 6'9", Malevy Leons is intriguing, but I suspect he's not ready to contribute NBA minutes. It makes more sense to keep him on his two-way deal.

Marques Bolden is averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 6'10" 27-year-old is the best option of the three in this subhead.