Warriors-Clippers Injury Report Features Green, Cryer, Richard, Leonard

The Golden State Warriors could be without Draymond Green for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Green is questionable with a back injury that has had him on and off the injury reports for weeks.

LJ Cryer (ankle) and Quinten Post (foot) are out, while Will Richard (back) is questionable.

Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Gui Santos and Seth Curry are not listed on the injury report and will play.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is questionable, while Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is out.

Clippers Need Help to Get 8th

Entering Sunday, the Trail Blazers and Clippers are 41-40, tied for eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Portland plays Sacramento at the same time as the Warriors-Clippers game, so at least at the beginning of the game, expect the Clippers to go all out.

If the Blazers are dominating the Kings midway through the third quarter, it's likely that the Clippers will pull their starters.

The most likely scenario is a No. 9 vs. No. 10 game featuring LA and Golden State on Wednesday at Intuit Dome.

Curry Wants to Play Full Minute Load

In his first three games since a 27-game absence, Stephen Curry has been on a minutes restriction.

He played 26 minutes against the Rockets on Sunday, 25 minutes against the Kings on Tuesday and 27 minutes against the Kings on Friday.

Curry said he wants to play "my normal minutes" in the finale.

That should mean at least 32 minutes for the two-time MVP.

The last time Curry played more than 30 minutes in a game, he scored 38 points against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 22.

Curry-Porzingis Lineup Update

Despite the fact that Curry and Porzingis haven't shown much of the two-man game that Warriors fans are hoping to see, the Curry-Porzingis lineups have dominated so far.

Per Cleaning the Glass, lineups with the 2022 Finals MVP and 7'2" Latvian have a plus-22.0 net rating in 59 possessions.

Their offensive rating is 120.3, which ranks in the 84th percentile. But surprisingly, their defensive rating is 98.3, which ranks in the 100th percentile.

One thing to watch for with these lineups going forward is their turnover rate.

The Curry-Porzingis lineups have an awful 22.0 turnover percentage.

If they can bring their turnover rate down, these lineups have the potential to win their play-tournament minutes.