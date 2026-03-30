Warriors Get Good Update on Steph Curry Knee Injury Return

Prior to their 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed a positive update on Stephen Curry's knee injury return.

Kerr said vice president of player health and performance Rick Celebrini texted him to say Curry had a "good session" on Sunday. The San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon added that a status update is "expected this week."

Curry missed his 25th straight game on Sunday with runner's knee. He has been unable to participate in a five-on-five scrimmage with the team. The Warriors require that their players do that before they return from a long-term injury.

Golden State's next game is on Wednesday against the Spurs. We'll see if this good session leads to him practicing with the team before the Spurs game.

The Warriors (36-39) are 9-16 without Curry during this stretch. Overall, they are 23-16 when Curry plays and 13-23 when he doesn't.

Warriors' Encouraging First Half vs. Nuggets Shows They Have Hope When Curry Returns

The Warriors had a 53-46 halftime lead in Denver on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis had four threes, and Draymond Green had one of his best two-way halves of the season.

It all fell apart in the second half, but the first half showed that this team won't be hopeless when Curry returns.

The Warriors scored just 40 points in the second half, routinely turning the ball over. Curry would supercharge the offense, putting everyone into a more appropriate role. These huge second-half droughts would be way less frequent with Curry playing.

And after Porzingis went 5-of-5 from three on Sunday, it's safe to say the Curry-Porzingis two-man game would be lethal.

Overall, Curry's entered Sunday with a plus-7.2 offensive net rating, per Cleaning the Glass. That ranks in the 94th percentile among all players.

His presence would do wonders for a team needing offense in the worst way.