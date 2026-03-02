Warriors Injury Report vs. Clippers Features Curry, Payton, Richard, Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (runner's knee) for the 11th straight game on Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

Curry will be re-evaluated in nine days, meaning he'll miss at least the next five games for Golden State.

The Warriors will also be without Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Will Richard (ankle) and Seth Curry (sciatica). Gary Payton, who has scored in double figues in seven of the last nine games, is questionable with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are mostly healthy. John Collins (neck) and Bradley Beal (season-ending hip surgery) are out, but they'll have everyone else available, including Darius Garland (toe), who will be making his Clippers debut.

Warriors' Rotation Could Feature 2 Two-Way Players

LJ Cryer is also listed as out for Mondays game, but Malevy Leons and Nate Williams are not on the injury report.

They both played on Sunday in a G League game at Chase Center. Leons had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 32 minutes, while Williams had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 10 minutes.

Both also played on Saturday against the Laker. Leons scored six points in eight minutes, while Williams scored seven points in 15 minutes.

My guess is Steve Kerr won't go to either for a long stretch. It's extremely rare for a player to play straight days at the pro level.

But with the Warriors once again quite short-handed, they could really use a lift.

If Payton can't go, here is what the depth chart looks like:

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer

SG: De'Anthony Melton

SF: Moses Moody, Nate Williams

PF: Gui Santos, Malevy Leons

C: Draymond Green, Al Horford, Quinten Post

Of course Green will play some of his minutes at power forward, but even with that being the case, the Warriors are extremely thin at small forward, which means Williams should get some run.

Big Game for the Western Conference Play-In Picture

The Warriors (31-29) enter Monday 2.5 games ahead of the Clippers (28-31) for eighth place in the Western Conference. So it's a big game for that reason alone.

But it's also big because the winner of this game will at least temporarily have the 2-1 edge in the season-series tiebreaker if both teams finish with the same record (they play for a fourth time on the last day of regular season).

The Warriors will be without Curry for at least the next five games, and it's easy to see them losing more than half of them.

Their upcoming schedule is as follows:



3/2 vs. Clippers

3/5 @ Rockets

3/7 @ Thunder

3/9 @ Jazz

3/10 vs. Bulls

Stealing this Clippers game would just about guarantee they'd still be ahead of them after this five-game stretch.