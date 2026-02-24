Warriors-Pelicans Game Statuses Revealed for Melton, Horford, Porzingis, Murphy

As they have done all season, the Golden State Warriors will not play Al Horford or De'Anthony Melton in both legs of a back-to-back. That means the Warriors had a decision with games against the Pelicans on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Golden State chose so rest Horford and have Melton be available for Tuesday's game.

The Warriors will also be without Kristaps Porzingis due to an illness. He's expected to miss Wednesday's game as well.

Stephen Curry continues to be out with runner's knee, while Seth Curry continues to be out with sciatica. Two-way players LJ Cryer and Nate Williams are also listed as out.

Draymond Green, who missed Sunday's game with back soreness, is probable.

For the Pelicans, Trey Murphy III will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Yves Missi (calf) and Micah Peavy (toe) are also out.

Dejounte Murray will make his season debut after suffering an Achilles rupture in January 2025.

Warriors Have Just 10 Players Available

The Warriors had just nine players avaiable against the Nuggets on Sunday. It worked for them that day, as seven of the nine scored in double giures en route to a 128-117 win.

On Tuesday, it'll be a similar group.

Horford is the only Warrior who played Sunday who is out for Tuesday's game. The two Warriors who could play who didn't Sunday are Green and Malevy Leons.

This is what the depth chart looks like.

PG: Pat Spencer, Brandin Podziemski

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Gary Payton II

SF: Moses Moody

PF: Gui Santos, Malevy Leons

C: Draymond Green, Quinten Post

From a pure talent perspective, the Pelicans have more available Tuesday than the Warriors.

Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen and Zion Williamson have individually scored 30 points a combined 11 times this season.

Despite all that firepower, the Pelicans rank 24th in offensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

That's part of why they have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 16-42.

Don't let the Warriors' better record (30-27) fool you. This game is a tossup.

We'll see if Golden State's offense, which had 42 assists Sunday, stays in rhythm with Horford out.