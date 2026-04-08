Warriors' Injury Report vs. Lakers Features Curry, Porzingis, Bassey, Santos

The Golden State Warriors have a back-to-back coming up on Thursday and Friday against the Lakers and Kings, and Steve Kerr has already decided that Stephen Curry will play just one of those two games.

Curry (knee injury management) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Lakers game. If he can go, he'll be playing without Kristaps Porzingis again, as he's been ruled out with an illness.

Charles Bassey, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds in his second game with Golden State on Tuesday, is questionable with an ankle sprain. With Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) already ruled out, the Warriors could be without all of their centers for Thursday's game.

Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) is questionable, while Will Richard (back) is doubtful.

Warriors' Depth Chart vs. Lakers

It will once again be a frontcourt nightmare for the Warriors on Thursday.

PG: Pat Spencer, Stephen Curry (questionable)

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, LJ Cryer

SF: Brandin Podziemski, Nate Williams

PF: Gui Santos (questionable), Malevy Leons

C: Draymond Green, Charles Bassey (questionable)

Even if Bassey can play, the Warriors will severely miss Porzingis, Horford and Post. Without them, Green will have to play a lot of his minutes at center, which is taxing for a 36-year-old who is often six inches shorter than the centers he guards.

Podz is listed as a small forward here, but on the Warriors website, he's listed as a guard. Normally, having a 6'4" small forward would be a death knell against the Lakers, but with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out indefinitely, the Warriors might be able to get away with it.

Though Los Angeles hasn't released its injury report at time of publish (7 p.m. ET), LeBron James (foot) missed Tuesday's game against the Thunder. The Lakers could be without their Big Three against the Warriors.