Warriors' Injury Report vs. Rockets Features Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Santos, Horford

The Golden State Warriors have listed Stephen Curry as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets, but he's expected to play.

Curry has missed the last 27 games with runner's knee.

"They just want to make sure he’s feeling good tomorrow and Rick Celebrini gives it the green light tomorrow." The Athletic's Nick Friedell wrote on Saturday.

Seth Curry, who has yet to appear in a game with Steph, is listed as questionable with an adductor injury that kept him out of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) is probable, while Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) are out.

The Warriors announced on Saturday that Horford will be re-evaluated early next week while Post will be re-evaluated next week.

All the Rockets' rotation players are healthy.

Starting Lineup Intrigue at Shooting Guard

Assuming Steph plays, the starting lineup will likely be Steph at the 1, Santos at the 3, Draymond Green at the 4 and Kristaps Porzingis at the 5.

That leaves the shooting guard spot for either De'Anthony Melton or Brandin Podziemski.

Podz has been outplaying Melton for weeks, as Melton has been dealing with a thumb injury. But it wouldn't surprise me if Steve Kerr gives Melton the starting nod.

The main reason is Melton is the better on-ball defender. Especially in his first game back, Steph should not be doing heavy lifting on the defensive end, and Melton is capable of shouldering a bigger defensive load than Podz.

The other reason is that the Steph-Melton lineups have been deadlier than the Steph-Podz lineups.

In 403 possessions this season, the Steph-Melton lineups have a plus-16.7 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

In 1,142 possessions, the Steph-Podz linepus have a plus-5.1 net rating.

KD vs. Steph, Part 40

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have gone head-to-head 39 times in their careers. Durant's teams have a 23-16 record.

Their individual stats in those games are great:

Durant: 29.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG

Curry: 25.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.3 APG

Durant is 20-12 against Curry in the regular season, but in the one playoff matchup they had against each other, Curry's Warriors beat Durant's Thunder in seven games in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

It would be a cinematic experience if Curry and Durant matched up in the playoffs again, but that's unlikely to happen this season. The Warriors would have get out of the play-in tournament and then beat the defendeing champion Thunder just to have a chance to play the Rockets, who are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conferene.