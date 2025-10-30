Warriors Make $5.6 Million Decision on Brandin Podziemski
Brandin Podziemski has lofty goals with the Golden State Warriors. Thursday afternoon, the franchise pledged its faith in him for another season.
In an unsurprising move, Golden State exercised its fourth-year team option on Podziemski, keeping him on the roster for the 2026-27 season for a $5.6 million salary.
Per Warriors: "Podziemski earned 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors, becoming the 19th player in franchise history to receive the recognition. The third-year guard has appeared in 143 career games (64 starts) with the franchise, averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and one steal in 26.8 minutes per game."
In Year 3, Podziemski's numbers haven't been so fruitful.
Warriors Exercise Podziemski's Team Option
Podziemski, 22, has appeared in five games this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes per game. Despite a relatively slow start, Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains confident in the point guard's abilities.
"He's not at his best right now," Kerr said. "Brandin always wants to be great. Sometimes he just needs to relax and be good, and that's when his play becomes great."
Over the offseason, Podziemski set a high bar for his personal growth. While helping the Warriors win basketball games sat at the top rung of the ladder, he had his eyes on another milestone.
“I want to be better than (Steph Curry)," he said, acknowledging his statement's magnitude. "That's a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can."
Podziemski has a long road ahead if he's aiming to surpass the Warriors' best player, but he's aware of the pressure he's placed on himself. He plans to utilize that to his advantage.
“To be honest, not everybody wants to be as great as Steph Curry," he said. "Some people say it, but not everybody wants to. It's: 'How can you find that balance of what you want to do? And be as great as you can be?'"
Until Podziemski figures out the answer to that, he'll be able to learn from his teammate, beginning with the Warriors' sixth game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. EST Thursday night.