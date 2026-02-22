Draymond Green Injury News Announced Right Before Nuggets Game
The Warriors are severely short-handed against Denver
Moments before Sunday's Nuggets-Warriors game, Draymond Green was ruled out with back soreness.
Earlier Sunday, Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness.
Both join Stephen Curry (knee) and Jimmy Butler (season-ending ACL tear) on the out list for the Warriors.
