Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Injury News Announced Right Before Nuggets Game

The Warriors are severely short-handed against Denver
Joey Akeley|
Draymond Green
Draymond Green | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In this story:

Golden State Warriors

Moments before Sunday's Nuggets-Warriors game, Draymond Green was ruled out with back soreness.

Earlier Sunday, Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness.

Both join Stephen Curry (knee) and Jimmy Butler (season-ending ACL tear) on the out list for the Warriors.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

Share on XFollow jakeley_OnSI
Home/News