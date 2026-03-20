Warriors-Pistons Injury Report Features Curry, Duren, Horford, Moody, Cunningham

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for the 20th consecutive game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry (runner's knee) will be re-evaluated before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors will also be without Al Horford (calf), Moses Moody (wrist), Seth Curry (adductor) and Quinten Post (foot). LJ Cryer (hamstring) is probable.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningam (collapsed lung) is out for at least the next two weeks, and Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable.

Marcus Sasser (hip) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) are out, while Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is questionable.

Race for Eighth Place in the West

Kawhi Leonard missed Thursday's game against the Pelicans, and the result was the Clippers' fourth consecutive loss. That leaves the race for eighth in the Western Conference as so:

8. Clippers 34-36

9. Trail Blazers 34-36

10. Warriors 33-36

The Basketball Reference Playoff Probabilities model gives the Clippers a 51.6 percent chance of finishing eighth. It has the Blazers at 24.1 percent and the Warriors at 20.1 percent.

The Warriors have won just two of their last 10 games, but help could be on the way soon.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that there is "cautious optimism" that Stephen Curry will return to the court by the end of the month.

The schedule also eases up after Saturday's game against the Hawks. The Warriors' schedule for the rest of the month is listed beloe:

3/20 @ Detroit

3/21 @ Atlanta

3/23 @ Dallas

3/25 vs. Brooklyn

3/27 vs. Washington

3/29 @ Denver

Games against the Mavericks, Nets and Wizards are must-wins. The Mavs have won two of their last 13 games. The Nets have won two of their last 17 games. The Wizards have lost 14 straight.

Cunningham's Absence Could Give Warriors Chance at Upset

With Cade Cunningham on the court, the Pistons have a plus-10.3 net rating, per NBA.com. With him off the court, their net rating is plus-3.4.

These numbers aren't surprising. The Pistons have pretty good depth, so they can function without Cunningham. But they are not the dominant, East-leading team without the two-time All-Star.

What the Warriors need to do to win this game is force a bunch of turnovers.

The Pistons are 22nd in turnover rate, and they could easily be worse than that for this upcoming stretch without Cunningham's ball-handling.

If the Warriors win the turnover battle, they'll have a good chace to steal this one.