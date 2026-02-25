Warriors Add Porzingis Insurance Option to Santa Cruz Roster

The Golden State Warriors have one open roster spot, and I've argued for weeks that they should fill it with a wing.

But if Kristaps Porzingis continues to miss the majority of their games for the rest of the season, their need for a depth center will be nearly as big as their need for a depth wing.

The wing market on the buyout/free-agent market is pretty dry. It's possible an intriguing wing hits the market by end of day March 1, which is an important date because a player must be bought out or released by then to be eligible for the playoffs with a new team.

But it's possible that one of the Warriors' best FA options is a player who is making his second stint in Santa Cruz this season.

The Santa Cruz Warriors acquired Bassey from the Delaware Blue Coats on Dec. 27. He had a dominant stretch with the Sea Dubs before the Philadelphia 76ers signed him to two 10-day contracts.

He became a free agent again recently, and he joined Santa Cruz again, dropping 24 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday in his Sea Dubs return.

Bassey Could Be Porzingis Insurance

The Warriors have five more back-to-backs this season. Al Horford will not play both legs of any back-to-back, so that means the Warriors will be without him for five more games at minimum.

You can expect Porzingis will miss some of those Horford absences, as he's played just 18 of 60 games this season.

When both are out, the Warriors could use a depth center behind Draymond Green and Quinten Post.

Bassey would provide something different than the rest of Golden State's centers. He's a low-post presence who looks for paint points and offensive rebounds. He can shoot the three (13-of-29 in the G League this season), but he doesn't spend enough time on the perimeter to be considered a true stretch 5.

In 13 G League games this season, Bassey is averaging 19.2 points on 60.1 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

The 6'10" big was a second-round pick in 2021 draft, and he's appeared 113 NBA games, averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

He would essentially replace what the Warriors lost when they traded Trayce Jackson-Davis. Bassey is surer finisher than Jackson-Davis, but he isn't as good of a passer.

Bassey is ineligible for a two-way contract, so if Golden State wants him playing with the NBA team, they'll have to agree on a 10-day or rest-of-season contract.