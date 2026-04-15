Warriors Rule Out Clippers Matchup Problem for Play-In Game

The Golden State Warriors have their shortest injury report in months, with just three players ruled out for Wednesday's play-in game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Of course, the first two are Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (patellar tendon), who suffered season-ending injuries.

The third is Quinten Post, who missed the last seven games of the regular-season with a foot injury.

The Clippers also have a short injury report. Bradley Beal (hip) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) are out for the season, while reserve big Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is questionable.

Post Gave Clippers Problems This Season

In three games spanning 50 minutes against the Clippers this season, Post shot 50 percent (6-of-12) from three and was a team-high-tying plus-34.

Post was just about the only Warrior who had any success shooting threes against the Clippers.

Among the eight Warriors expected to play the most in the play-in game, only Brandin Podziemski (44.4 percent) shot over 32 percent from three against LA.

Those eight players combined shot 30-of-108 (27.7 percent) on threes against the Clippers.

Overall, Post made just 33.6 percent of his threes this season. As a rookie last year, he made 40.8 percent.

Porzingis, Horford Need to Follow Post's Lead

What Post showed is a stretch 5 can take advantage of the Clippers defense by knocking down open threes, but Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford did not do that in the regular season.

Porzingis (0-of-4) and Horford (6-of-20) shot 25 percent from three against LA.

Both are better shooters than they've shown, as their career rates are 36.4 and 37.6, respectively.

Porzingis in particular is in a huge slump, as he's made just one of his last 15 threes.

How the Warriors' centers shoot threes Wednesday could be the difference between a win and a loss.