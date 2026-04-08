Warriors Starter Ruled Out Hour Before Kings Game

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) was ruled out from Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

He was previously listed as questionable.

Porzingis joins Gui Santos (pelvic contusion), LJ Cryer (illness), Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) on the out list.

Stephen Curry, who returned from a 27-game absence on Sunday, will play. Steve Kerr said Curry is expected to play a similar number of minutes as he did against the Rockets when he played 26.

Warriors' Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Tuesday's Game

Golden State will have Curry come off the bench for the second straight game. It will start Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Malevy Leons and Draymond Green.

The Warriors will be relying heavily on Charles Bassey, who signed a contract with Golden State on Sunday, and two-way players Nate Williams and Leons to play frontcourt minutes against the Kings.

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Stephen Curry, Pat Spencer

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard, Seth Curry

SF: Will Richard, Nate Williams

PF: Malevy Leons

C: Draymond Green, Charles Bassey

Richard is listed as a small forward here, but at 6'3", he's a shooting guard.

In fact, the Warriors have just four active players over 6'4".

Suffice to say, the Warriors will be playing small lineups throughout Tuesday's game, but they can probably get away with it against the Kings, who are without Domantas Sabonis, Russell Westbrook, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Drew Eubanks.