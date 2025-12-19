Warriors-Suns Game Statuses Revealed: Phoenix Starter, 2 Warriors Ruled Out

The Phoenix Suns (14-12) will be without Grayson Allen in Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors (13-14).

Allen was listed as questionable earlier Thursday, but he was ultimately ruled out with right knee soreness. He has started in all 18 games he's played.

Jalen Green (hamstring) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are also out.

For the Warriors, Pat Spencer (personal reasons) will be inactive for the first time this season. Al Horford will miss his fifth consecutive game with sciatica. Horford said Thursday that he'll likely be out for another week.

Expect Green, Butler to Be Extra Motivated

Since the Warriors lost their second straight game on Sunday—a crushing 136-131 defeat to the Trail Blazers—there has been tons of negative headlines.

The most popular one was that Jimmy Butler was showing that he's not worth his contract because he's simply not scoring enough. Butler was 3-of-11 for 16 points against Portland.

Draymond Green's turnover issues were also a talking point. Green had eight giveaways against Portland.

Essentially, every player but Stephen Curry has been under fire for three days.

The Warriors can't be much more motivated to get a win.

Green and Butler have a lot of pride. Expect to them to be locked in Thursday.

Suns Have Unheralded Shooter Capable of Surprisingly Big Game

At this point, all Warriors fans have appropriate fear of anyone opponent. Golden State has been burned by Ryan Rollins, Quenton Jackson, Caleb Love and Reed Sheppard, all of whom had a bigger role because a star teammate was out for that game.

Though I wouldn't categorize Allen as a star, the point still stands that Collin Gillespie fits the profile of a player the Warriors shouldn't overlook.

Gillespie is averaging 13.0 points per game. After a career-high 28 points against the Lakers on Dec. 1, he's cooled off, shooting just 38.1 percent over his last four.

Of course, the Warriors will have their hands full guarding Devin Booker, so they can't give too much attention to Gillespie.

But they would be wise not to let him get open looks, as Gillespie is shooting 42.5 percent from three this season.