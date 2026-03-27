Wizards, Warriors Rule Out $247M in 2025-26 Salaries Including 4 Stars

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are both without their two highest-paid players and several others for Friday's game at Chase Center.

As of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, the 11 players ruled out are making a combined $247.4 million this season.

The headliner is Stephen Curry, who will miss his 24th straight game with runner's knee. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) are out for the season, and Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot) and Seth Curry (adductor) remain out.

For the Wizards, Anthony Davis (season-ending finger injury) and Trae Young (back, quad) are the high earners that are out. Washington will also be without D'Angelo Russell (not with team), Kyshawn George (elbow) and Cam Whitmore (shoulder).

Bilal Coulibaly (foot), Alex Sarr (toe), Tre Johnson (foot) and Tristan Vukcevic (back) are questionable.

Curry ($59.6M), Butler($54.1M), Davis ($54.1M) and Young ($46.4M) make up $214.2 million of the $247.4 million ruled out.

Kristaps Porzingis ($30.7M) and Draymond Green ($25.9M) are not on the injury report, so the Warriors are actually healthier than they have been in other recent games. I'll admit I don't know what the NBA record is for the highest combined salary total ruled out for a game, but it's safe to say Friday's game is up there.

Warriors Need Friday's Game to Keep Hope of Moving Up the West Standings

The current Western Conference standings are as follows:

8. Clippers 37-36

9. Trail Blazers 37-37

10. Warriors 35-38

The Basketball Reference Playoff Probabilities Model gives the Warriors a 4.9 percent chance of finishing eighth, a 16.6 percent chance of finishing ninth and a 77.9 percent chance of finishing 10th.

To keep any hope of an unlikely rise to eighth or ninth, Golden State must win Friday.

The Wizards (17-55) had lost 16 straight games until they beat the tanking Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Warriors have won two straight against bottom-feeders, edging the Mavericks in overtime on Monday before clipping the Nets on Wednesday.

After the Wizards game, the Warriors have eight games left, and six of them will come against teams with winning records.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have the third-easiest remaining schedule in the league, and the Clippers have the eighth-easiest.

Note that only one team that finished the regular season in 10th has advanced out of the play-in tournament.

That team was the 2025 Heat, who went on to go swept by the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers.