2 Warriors Starters See Statuses Upgraded for Monday's Game vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors might be getting two starters back against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Moses Moody, who has missed Golden State's last 10 games with a wrist injury, has been upgraded to questionable. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a back injury, has been upgraded to probable.

Stephen Curry has already been ruled out for Monday's game. He's set to be re-evaluated on Wednesday before the Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets.

Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot) and Seth Curry (adductor) have also been ruled out.

Warriors Getting Healthier for Easier 3-Game Stretch

The Warriors' next three games are virtual must-wins for their bid to get the eighth spot in the West.

The Mavericks have lost 12 of 14. The Nets have lost 16 of 18. The Wizards have lost 15 straight.

Of course, the Wariorrs have lost to Jazz and Bulls in March, so there's no guarantee they win these games. But they should be favored to win all three.

The current West standings are as follows:

8. Clippers 35-36

9. Trail Blazers 35-36

10. Warriors 33-38

With Curry likely returning soon and the fifth-easiest remaining schedule, the Warriors have a chance for a strong finish that can make up the two-game deficit. Unfortunatey for the Warirors, the Clippers have the seventh-easiest remaining schedule and the Blazers have the second-easiest remaining schedule.

Kerr's Honest Assessment of Golden State's Injuries

After the loss to the Hawks, Kerr talked about the Warriors' injuries.

"It's the hardest thing to go through," Kerr told reporters. "You know, losing and being decimated by injury. You're pushing, you're trying, you're competing, but things aren't going your way.

"It's human nature to get down, hang your head. I'm just trying to encourage the guys to keep competing, try to bring the energy, stay positive because reinforcements will come."

The Warriors had just 11 players available against the Hawks. If Moody and Porzingis are active, that number could rise to 13, which would take a lot of pressure off De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Draymond Green, all of whom have had some rough games recently.

Stephen Curry's return will have the biggest impact on this team, as everyone's offensive burden will go way down and there will be more space and scoring opportunities than the Warriors have grown accustomed to during his 20-game absence.

So, yes, reinforcements are indeed coming.