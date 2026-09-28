Porzingis Health Issue Makes Key Warriors Offseason Decision Look Even Better

There's no getting around the fact that Kristaps Porzingis being out indefinitely with a health issue is a blow to the Golden State Warriors' chances this season.

But it does make their decision to draft Yaxel Lendeborg look even better.

The Warriors might have to rely on the rookie forward to play lots of minutes at three different positions, and he might just be capable of handing it.

Lendeborg Fits the Dubs Needs Better Than Any Draft Pick Would Have

In his two seasons at UAB, Lendeborg was listed as a forward, but he was essentially their center in many lineups. He was their leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker in both seasons.

In his final season with Michigan, he played a lot of his minutes at small forward due to the presence of bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara. He showed off more perimeter skills, finishing second on the team in threes and assists and first on the team in steals.

The Warriors have a small forward depth issue with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out indefinitely with knee injuries. They might have a center depth issue if Porzingis isn't ready for the beginning of the season.

Lendeborg is probably best suited to be a stretch-4, but he's capable of playing the 3 due to his perimeter skills and the 5 due to his 6'9" size.

Time will tell if taking Lendeborg with the 11th pick, was the right decision. He turns 24 in two days. Though I'm not as concerned about his age, it's possible his development will stall much faster than some of the younger players taken after him.

But at least for the Warriors' immediate needs, nobody taken after him would have come close to filling them.

Green's Lendeborg Praise Could Hint at Interesting Lineup

On Saturday's episode of his podcast, Draymond Green explained why he was impressed with Lendeborg during the team's players-only camp in San Diego.

"He can play. He understands the game, he's smart and this was really my first time getting eyes on him in-person consistently. Shoot the piss out of the basketball. Like, I was very, very, very impressed. I'm excited to see where he can take it."

If Porzingis misses time, one can expect Al Horford to start at center. But at 40 years old, Horford won't be expected to play heavy minutes.

With that in mind, you have to wonder if the Warriors will try lineups with Lendeborg and Green as the interchangeable 4 and 5.

The offense will perform better when Green is playing next to a frontcourt player who can make threes. Lendeborg looked good from the beyond the arc in summer league (45.9 percent), and Green made it clear he looked good in San Diego as well.

As for the defensive end, the fact that Green already considers Lendeborg a high-IQ player makes me think a small-ball lineup with Lendeborg and Green anchoring it could work.