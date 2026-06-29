Report: Draymond Green Makes Decision on $27.7M Player Option

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has declined his $27.7 million player option, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Though he is technically a free agent, the expectation is he will sign a new multiyear deal with the Warriors that has a lower 2026-27 salary than it would have been had he opted in.

Doing so gives the Warriors more financial flexibility to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($15 million) on LeBron James, their main free-agent target.

It's also been reported that the Warriors will attempt to trade Jimmy Butler for longtime James teammate Anthony Davis to lure James to the Bay.

Opting out helps the Warriors carry out that plan.

Green's Opt-Out Suggests Warriors Believe They Can Get LeBron

I argued here that Green would opt in unless there was a real chance the Warriors could land James.

If James was totally committed to the Lakers, you'd think that Rich Paul, the agent of both James and Green, would steer Green into opting in so he can more money.

Green's opt-out doesn't mean James is coming to the Warriors, but I'm taking it as a sign that James truly doesn't know what he's going to decide.

The Lakers can pay James more than the Warriors can, but money might not be James' biggest concern.

I argued here that the Warriors' biggest advantage against the Lakers in the James sweepstakes is they might make him feel more wanted.

If Warriors Miss on LeBron, Green's Opt-Out Still Helps FA Efforts

Even if James ends up elsewhere, the Warriors will benefit from Green's opt-out.

The Dubs can re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and afford to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception if Green signs a contract for something close to an $18 million average annual value.

This greatly increases the Warriors' chances of landing Anfernee Simons or Collin Sexton, both of whom should command part of the NTMLE.

Green Will Not Be Trade-Eligible for a Few Months

I've argued that Green's performance last season was disappointing to the point where the Warriors should be thinking about whether they should use his salary in a trade.

Had he opted in, the Dubs could have traded him immediately.

By opting out to sign a new contract, he will be ineligble to be traded for a few months.

So not only is this contract decision a huge sacrifice for him, but it also protects him from getting traded.